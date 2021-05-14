A local non-profit is raising money for hospice care through a “virtual hike” this month.

Organized by Hospice Simcoe, the Hike for Hospice will help fund palliative care programs and facilities in the region.

The event normally takes place as a one-day hike, but has been pushed online by COVID-19.

“For every day in the month of May we’re just asking you to go out and have a bit of a hike,” says Hospice Simcoe Executive Director Kelly Hubbard. “It’s just really to celebrate hospice palliative care and to honour a loved one that maybe you have lost in the past, or anything that you would like to have it as.”

Last year the event raised $80,000, a figure that Hubbard is hoping to increase to $100,000 this year. Hubbard says the money will go towards the $1.3 million required to fund Hospice Simcoe for another year.

“For all the programs and services we have, there are no costs to families. We do community visiting, we’re in people’s homes to provide support for people that have a life-limiting illness, we also have a 24/7 residential care facility so that people who are not able to stay at home for whatever reason can come and spend their last days with us.”

The organization also provides bereavement support for people who have lost their loved ones.

Donations to Hospice Simcoe can be made on their website, over the phone, or by mail.