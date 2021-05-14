Three new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the District of Muskoka today(Friday) pushing the district’s active case count up to 67.

Two cases, both 18 to 34-year-old females, were added in Bracebridge and one case, 18 to 34-year-old female as well, was added in Muskoka Lakes.

In addition, the health unit reassigned one active case from Gravenhurst to Bracebridge.

As of Friday afternoon, 21 cases remain active in Bracebridge, 13 in Huntsville, four in Lake of Bays, 22 in Muskoka Lakes, six in Gravenhurst and one in Georgian Bay.

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit administered another 536 first doses and 23 more second doses of a COVID-19 vaccine just in our district on the last day.