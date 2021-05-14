Four people have a court date in June to answer to drug and weapons charges. Bracebridge OPP along with the Muskoka Street Crime Unit and the OPP have been investigating the group since the “early months of 2021”.

On Wednesday, police searched homes in Bracebridge, Gravenhurst, Mississauga, and Toronto. Police say they found 360 grams of cocaine, two grams of crack cocaine, two grams of heroin, six Percocet pills, seven LSD tablets, three expandable batons, a prohibited knife, brass knuckles, a replica firearm that turned out to be a BB gun, 24 cellphones, and over $40,000 in cash.

Three of the people charged live in the GTHA and the other person is from Bracebridge. Their charges range from possession for the purpose of trafficking to possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.