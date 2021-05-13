The good weather is here to stay.

That comes from Environment Canada Meteorologist Peter Kimball who’s calling for temperatures in the low 20’s through the weekend, and into next week.

He says it’s a sign the weather is gradually transitioning from Spring to Summer. “We’ve been a couple of degrees below normal for most of May,” Kimball said. “But we are turning a page, and in the forecast, you’ll see highs of anywhere between 20-22 degrees.”

On top of the cool start to the month, Kimball says precipitation levels have only reached about 13 millimetres in May, leaving conditions fairly dry.

He adds that residents can say goodbye to the cold for at least a few months. “By the time we get to May 22nd, we’ll be in that continuation of warm weather, so I think that the likelihood of any frost-like weather is probably about over.”

To check the latest weather forecasts, head to Environment Canada’s website.

Written by Brandon Piper