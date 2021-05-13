Four new cases of COVID-19 and two recoveries were reported in the District of Muskoka today(Thursday).

The local health unit added two cases, a male and a female both 18 to 34 years old and one recovery in Muskoka Lakes.

One case, a female minor, was reported in Bracebridge, and one case and one recovery were added in Gravenhurst.

In addition, one active case was reassigned from Georgian Bay to Muskoka Lakes.

64 cases are now active in our district, 18 in Bracebridge, 13 in Huntsville, four in Lake of Bays, 21 in Muskoka lakes, seven in Gravenhurst and one in Georgian Bay.

In the last 24 hours, the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit gave out over 600 first doses of a COVID-19 vaccine to residents in Muskoka.

As of Thursday, 39.2 percent of adults in the District of Muskoka have received at least one shot of a vaccine.