The province has extended the stay-at-home order, which was set to expire on May 20th, to June 2nd. All the current public health restrictions will also stay in place until then.

Students will also remain at home doing online learning until June 2nd.

Premier Doug Ford says until teacher’s union and medical experts can agree it is safe to reopen schools, students will remain at home,

“We have some docs that are saying yes, but then we have the teacher’s union that wants to potentially put an injunction against opening the schools. I just need the labour leaders to sit down with the docs and come up with a solution.” Ford said.

Ford did not provide any more detail about reopening small businesses but said details would be given before June.

Ford says by June 2nd he is hopeful that outdoor recreation activities can reopen, including golf courses, “I talk to my buddies, I know what happens they pick up another buddy, two or three, they go out and go golfing. There’s nothing wrong with golfing the problem is mobility. Then after golf they go back they have a few pops, that’s the problem.”

He said that in order to lift the stay-at-home order the province needs to see more people vaccinated, a lower daily case count, and fewer people in hospitals and intensive care units.

Ontario’s Chief Medical Officer of Health says there are active discussions happening now to decide what metrics need to be met to open things up, “We want to open and stay open…we will be moving in a steady and slow motion, steadily progressing forward turning up the dial on a number aspects as the data shows we are winning on all metrics, not one or two alone”

Dr. David Williams said they cannot risk a fourth wave of the pandemic before we come out of a third.