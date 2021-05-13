A $100-million Ontario Tourism and Travel Small Business Support Grant went live on Thursday.

The grant was announced as part of the province’s budget.

To be able to apply, businesses must have fewer than 100 employees and show a minimum 20 percent decline in revenue between 2019 and 2020.

The grant is meant to support eligible small tourism and travel businesses that did not receive the Ontario Small Business Support Grant.

Small business owners can use the grant in whatever way makes the most sense for their business, with the deadline to apply set at June 25th.