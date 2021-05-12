The local health unit added three new cases of COVID-19 and four recoveries in the District of Muskoka on Wednesday.

All three cases, two 18 to 34-year-old males and one 45 to 64-year-old female, were reported in Bracebridge placing the town at 17 active cases.

One person recovered in Huntsville, one in Georgian Bay and two in Muskoka Lakes.

62 cases remain active in our district, 17 in Bracebridge, 13 in Huntsville, four in Lake of Bays, 19 in Muskoka Lakes, seven in Gravenhurst and two in Georgian Bay.

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit administered a little over 500 first doses of a COVID-19 vaccine in the last day.