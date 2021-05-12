Ontario targets June for vaccinating children
Provided by Public Health Ontario
Ontario plans to start giving kids aged 12 to 17 the Pfizer-BioNtech COVID-19 vaccine by July.
Otherwise, officials say the provincial vaccine rollout remains on track with age eligibility expanding to 30 and over by next week, and 18 and over by the end of May.
Ontario also reached a major milestone on Wednesday with half of the adults in the province now having received their first dose of a vaccine.