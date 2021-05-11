Ontario is reporting just over 2,000 new COVID-19 cases.

Tuesday’s 2,073 new cases marks the lowest daily case count in the province since late March.

Sixty-nine per cent are in the hot spots around the GTHA.

Another 15 people have died with the death toll now at 8,342.

The recovery rate is at 92 per cent.

There were more resolved than new cases reported.

Test positivity is at 8.5 per cent.

There were over 28,000 tests done but that number remains low.

There were over 112,000 vaccines given.