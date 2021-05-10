A warning Monday as Bracebridge OPP report they have charged 16 people for not complying with the province’s emergency orders.

The charges have been laid this month under the Emergency Measure and Civil Protection Act after what police say have been “several investigations.”

Police are warning people about complying with the stay-at-home order and about social gatherings being prohibited except for members of the same family and capacity limits of up to 10 people for weddings, funerals, and religious services.