Six new cases of COVID-19 and five recoveries were reported in the District of Muskoka over the weekend.

One case, 17 or younger female, was added in Bracebridge, one, female 45 to 64 years old, was added in Huntsville and four cases were added in Muskoka Lakes, all male, two 45 to 64 year olds, one 35 to 44 and one 18 to 34 years old.

All five recoveries were from Muskoka lakes which now stands at 24 active cases, Bracebridge is at 12 active cases now and Huntsville is at 12 as well.

No change was reported in the rest of the district, with Lake of Bays still at four active cases, Gravenhurst at seven and Georgian Bay at three.

Over the weekend, the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit administered another 868 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine in our district.