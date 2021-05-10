Huntsville OPP is asking for help to find out who has been throwing rocks at cars parked at Jason Armstrong’s Hyundai of Muskoka.

Constable Jeff Handsor says that an unknown person tossed rocks at some of the cars parked on the lot at King William Street around 11 PM on May 3rd. He says the person was walking on Cann Street toward Chaffey Street when they started throwing rocks parked at the dealership’s north entrance.

The suspect is said to have been wearing a dark coat with a red hood covering their head and blue jeans at the time the alleged crime happened.

If you have any information, call the local detachment or report anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.