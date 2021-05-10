It’s the lowest daily increase of new COVID-19 cases since April 1st. Ontario is reporting 2,716 cases on Monday.

There were 27,175 tests done in the last 24 hours, significantly lower than the 38,540 tests done on Saturday.

Over 76-percent of the cases were in the hotspots around the GTHA.

Another 19 people have died. The recovery rate is almost 92-percent with another 3,110 people considered recovered. Test positivity is at 9.1-percent.

There are 828 patients in intensive care, which is down by eight from the previous day, and 547 patients on ventilators which is a decline of 33.