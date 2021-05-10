Beginning Tuesday, May 11 people with at-risk health conditions including dementia, diabetes, and sickle cell disease can book an appointment to get a COVID-19 vaccine. The province is also expanding its rollout to people who cannot work from home like grocery store, restaurant, and transportation workers starting Tuesday.

On Thursday, May 13 people turning 40 and over in 2021 in non-hot spot communities will also be able to book an appointment for a vaccine.

Appointments will be available to be booked both days at 8:00 am through the provincial booking system or through your public health unit if it is using its own system.

As well, because of an increased vaccine supply throughout the province, high-risk health care workers, dialysis patients, and all First Nations, Inuit, and Metis individuals have been added to the list of people who can receive their second dose of the vaccine earlier than the four-month wait. Further details on when those appointments can be booked will be released in the next few days.

“With a stable and predictable supply of vaccines, Ontario’s vaccine rollout continues to pick up speed, and we are on track to administer a first dose to 65 percent of Ontario adults by the end of May,” said Christine Elliott, Deputy Premier and Minister of Health. “As we continue to vaccinate even more Ontarians, we remain focused on protecting those most at risk, and I want to thank all of our frontline health care workers for their tireless work each day to protect the health and safety of Ontarians.”

As of Sunday night, 6.2 million vaccines have been given across the province.