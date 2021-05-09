The Bracebridge OPP has charged a 40-year-old man after responding to a report of shots fired on Balls Drive Saturday evening.

The complaint was called in by a resident just after 8 PM. When officers arrived, the person who reported the incident claimed he had gone to a nearby home and had been shot at.

Police report the man was not injured.

Officers found the suspect and arrested him without incident. James Gostick was charged with:

Pointing a firearm

Possession of a weapon for dangerous purpose

Careless use of a firearm

Unauthorized possession of a firearm

Possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000

If you have any information on what happened, you’re being asked to call the Bracebridge OPP or report anonymously through Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477.

A bail hearing has been scheduled for May 10th in Bracebridge.