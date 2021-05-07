The local health unit reported seven more recoveries from COVID-19 and two new cases in the District of Muskoka today(Friday).

One outbreak-related case, a 45 to 64-year-old female, was added in Gravenhurst and one, an 18 to 34-year-old male, was added in Georgian Bay.

Four people recovered from Bracebridge, two from Muskoka Lakes and one from Gravenhurst.

61 cases of COVID-19 remain active in our district, 11 are in Bracebridge, 11 in Huntsville, four in Lake of Bays, 25 in Muskoka Lakes, seven in Gravenhurst and three in Georgian Bay.

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit administered another 394 first doses and 22 second doses of a COVID-19 vaccine in the District of Muskoka in the last day.