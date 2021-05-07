Learn how Xplornet’s fast and reliable internet services are giving employees from the GTA the option to work remotely with confidence

DOT Communications in Lindsay, Ontario have been serving the Kawartha Lakes area as Authorized Xplornet Dealers since 2018. “Customer service is a top priority. Our team of technicians are very well trained and focused on getting customers the best signal strength and the best service possible. We go out of our way to accommodate,” owner, Ingo Straat says.

DOT Communications takes pride in delivering Internet to every corner of their service area and when they say they go out of their way, they really mean it.

“It is not uncommon for our technicians to get to a job site by boat or all-terrain vehicle. We are problem solvers, and we find a way to get the job done. We have continued to service our water access clientele through the COVID-19 pandemic of 2020, and we will continue to provide this essential service through the 2021 cottage season,” DOT Communications Sales Manager, Jennifer Burnham said.

The team operated out of Ingo and Jennifer’s home in Woodville until they outgrew the space and opened their Kent Street West location in Lindsay last year.

Jennifer is thrilled to do business in Lindsay, a place where she says community members look out for each other.

“Being a smaller community, we’re tight knit. Whether it’s clients or neighbours you’re constantly running into people you know. We support each other’s businesses and it’s almost like a little family here in Kawartha Lakes,” she explained.

As you can imagine, community-oriented people appreciate having a local dealer.

“Our clients are pleased to hear that we are familiar with where they live, or are moving to, and take comfort in that. We can be confident in our service delivery area and what clients can expect from our service, for folks who like to shop local, it’s nice to build those rapports,” Jennifer said.

This has been a difficult year for many businesses that rely on storefronts and community events to succeed. The DOT Communications team can’t wait until things are a bit better so that they can participate in their favourite local events like Rib Fest and Boat Fest.

Jennifer says that COVID-19 meant a lot more people in the community looking for reliable Internet.

“There’s been a lot of urban transplant, folks from the GTA moving out this way or spending more time at the cottage. They want to be in the place where they feel the most comfortable, but in order to do that they need to access to a work VPN or Skype meetings and so allowing that connection is really a lifeline at this point,” she explained.

DOT Communications are determined to give back to their community. Next month, they are running an outdoor event where they are giving out free reusable grocery bags and collecting non-perishable food items for the Kawartha Food Bank.

For more information about this event, find DOT Communications on Facebook and for reliable Internet with speeds up to 50 Mbps and unlimited data call the team at DOT Communications at

1-833-368-2666.

Website: www.fast.xplornet.com/moosefm

Facebook: www.facebook.com/Xplornet