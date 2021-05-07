Ontario is reporting just over 3,100 new COVID-19 cases.

However, Public Health Ontario says due to a technical issue Friday’s case count may be underreported for some regions.

Seventy-four per cent of the new cases are in the hot spots around the GTHA.

Another 23 people have died with the province’s death toll now at 8,236.

The recovery rate remains steady at 91 per cent with more resolved cases than new cases reported.

Over 51,000 tests were done over the last 24 hours and a new daily high of over 144,000 vaccines were given.

On Thursday Ontario’s Associate Medical Officer of Health Dr. Barbara Yaffe says even though the province is “seeing early signs of improvement” in COVID-19 cases she urged everyone to celebrate Mother’s Day virtually.

Yaffe said public health measures and the vaccination rollout are having some effect but Ontarians must continue to be vigilant.

Last year, the health minister blamed large gatherings over Mother’s Day weekend for a spike in cases.