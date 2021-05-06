17 recoveries and no new cases of COVID-19 were added in the District of Muskoka today(Thursday).

Six people recovered from Bracebridge, five in Huntsville, two in Muskoka Lakes, three in Gravenhurst and one recovery in Georgian Bay.

The local health unit also reassigned six cases, four from Bracebridge, one from Gravenhurst and one from Georgian Bay, within our district.

Five cases were moved to Muskoka Lakes and one was added to Lake of Bays.

66 cases remain active in our district, 15 in Bracebridge, 11 in Huntsville, 27 in Muskoka Lakes, seven in Gravenhurst, four in Lake of Bays and one in Georgian Bay.

Another 440 residents in our district got their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine on the last day.