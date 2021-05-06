Ontario is reporting over 3,400 new COVID-19 cases.

Thursday’s 3,424 cases marks the first time in three days the province has recorded over 3,000.

Seventy-two per cent of the new cases are in the hot spots around the GTHA.

Another 26 people have died with the death toll at 8,213.

The recovery rate is steady at 91 per cent.

Test positivity, the percentage of tests coming back positive, is at 6.8 per cent.

Over 54,000 tests were done over the last 24 hours with a one-day high of over 141,000 vaccines given.