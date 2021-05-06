Learn how Xplornet’s fast and reliable internet services are giving one rural Ontario business a convenient way for their customers to shop

Rockwood Forest Nurseries have been a pillar of the Kawartha Lakes area for the past 36 years.

The nursery in Cameron, Ontario grows trees, shrubs and perennials sold not only through their retail garden centre, but whole scale to homebuilders, landscapers, golf courses and more.

“We serve everyone from homeowners to commercial sites at all different budget levels. We have various price points for various budgets so people can get what they need,” explained the owner, Santosh Patel. Santosh lives at his family cottage in Fenelon Falls for the 6 months that Rockwood Forest Nurseries is open for business.

He loves the peace and quiet of rural Ontario, and the opportunity to give back to the community through employing locals, helping the environment by encouraging folks to plant trees and inspiring the next generation through their “little growers” program.

“While parents are looking for shrubs in our garden centre and farm, we plan to have little potting stations where the young grower would have experience potting, learn a little bit about the tree or shrub and then have a little specimen to go home with. They can then transplant it with their family when they get home,” Santosh said



Santosh couldn’t be more grateful for the support of the Kawartha Lakes community.

“The fact that my little business puts food on the table for 18 people is only possible with the support of local community members,” he said. Last year, Rockwood started their Shopify account to give customers another convenient way to meet all their gardening needs.

“We have been with the Xplornet family for over 9 years now. Without their Internet service, we wouldn’t be able to have that as another sales channel for my customers,” he said.

