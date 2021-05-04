If you are fully immunized against COVID-19 you can hug your loved one living in a long-term care home again.

Ontario has announced that changes are being made because the majority of residents have been vaccinated.

That means communal dining, activities including indoor and outdoor events, and gatherings can begin again.

All residents, regardless of their immunization status, may also leave their homes on an essential absence, which includes outdoor exercise, buying groceries, or visiting the pharmacy, while the Stay-at-Home order is in place.

Essential absences are not permitted when a resident is symptomatic, has been identified as a COVID-19 case or a contact, or as directed by local public health.