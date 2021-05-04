It is still not clear when Ontario students will be able to return to in-person learning.

Education Minister Stephen Lecce says the advice from the province’s Chief Medical Officer of Health hasn’t changed as the province continues to deal with the third wave of the pandemic.

“We continue to face real issues in the Province of Ontario, high rates of community based transmission and our intensive care units continue to face incredible levels of stress.”

Lecce says parents and students will have the option of virtual learning for the 2021-22 school year.

Further details will be released in the next few months, but he didn’t say if it will be an option past the next school year.

The province is investing almost $2 billion in the education system for COVID-19 safety procedures and equipment, mental health supports, and staffing.