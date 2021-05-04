Some money has been secured to support international students at Canadore College.

A $100,000 gift was given to the Canadore College Foundation by guard.me International Insurance to support international students’ initiatives, including student refugees.

“This multi-year donation from guard.me will allow our institution to provide international and domestic students with life-changing and transformative experiences such as exchange and refugee opportunities and supports,” stated Aamir Taiyeb, Canadore College’s International Director.

Canadore brings in an average of around 700 international students across its programs resulting in a $5.4 million economic impact to the region.

“The Canadore Foundation Board is very pleased that guard.me International Insurance has committed to this generous and impactful donation for Canadore’s international students and initiatives,” said Kirk Kelusky, Chair of the Canadore College Foundation Board. “We look forward to the creation of new opportunities for students to continue their education at Canadore, and to build a better future for themselves and their families.”

