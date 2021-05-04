A standby list is now available for same-day COVID-19 vaccination appointments in Simcoe Muskoka.

The list is for those who are eligible and can get to an appointment within 45 minutes of receiving a call.

The region’s health unit launched the standby list as a new way to use up any remaining vaccine doses at the end of each clinic day and is created new each day.

Individuals can add their name to the standby list by going to smdhu.org on those days that they are available and must meet current eligibility criteria to qualify.

SMDHU still encourages residents to book an appointment outside of the standby list, and if they are called from the standby list staff will help them cancel their previously booked appointment.

In addition, starting Thursday, the following groups will be eligible to book a COVID-19 vaccine appointment through the provincial online booking site, or by calling the Provincial Vaccine Booking Line:

Individuals turning 50 and over in 2021;

Individuals with high-risk health conditions;

People who cannot work from home who fall under Group One (including remaining elementary and secondary school workers); and

First Nations, Inuit and Métis individuals, in addition to separate channels for booking at local Indigenous-specific clinics.



For more information about COVID-19, how to add your name to the standby list, and who is eligible for an appointment, please visit www.smdhu.org.