Ontario’s Agri-food sector is getting an extra $3.2 million from both levels of government to address recent supply chain disruptions.

Officials said the funds will provide 74 projects with cost-share funding to purchase or upgrade equipment that will improve production and safety measures in free-standing meat plants and abattoirs in Ontario.

The support comes from the Canadian Agricultural Partnership to tackle a shortage of processing capacity partly related to COVID-19 slowdowns.

According to the province, $3.2 million was added to the original $4 million allocation to fund eligible applications due to high demand.

The funding covers projects related to purchasing, installation and the converting of machinery to increase productivity, speed and food safety.