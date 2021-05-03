Ontario is reporting over 3,400 new COVID-19 cases.

Seventy-three per cent of Monday’s 3,436 cases are in the hot spots around the GTHA.

Another sixteen people have died with the death toll in the province now at 8,118.

The recovery rate is at 90 per cent.

Test positivity, the percentage of tests coming back positive, is at 9.7 per cent.

Another 33,000 tests were done over the last 24 hours with over 53,000 vaccines given.

There are 1,925 people in the hospital with 889 in intensive care.