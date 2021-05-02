The local health unit recorded eight new cases of COVID-19 in the District of Muskoka on Friday.

Two 45 to 64-year-olds tested positive in Bracebridge and two more people recovered, keeping the town at 22 active cases.

Three cases were added in Huntsville, two 18 to 34-year-olds and one minor, bringing Huntsville’s active case count up to 18.

One case and two recoveries were added in Gravenhurst and two cases were reported in Muskoka lakes.

73 cases remain active in the District of Muskoka including two in hospital, one in Gravenhurst and one in Georgian Bay.

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit administered 635 more first doses of a COVID-19 vaccine in our district since its Thursday update.

As of Friday, 32.8 percent of Muskoka residents have received the first shot of a vaccine and 2,355 have received both doses and are fully immunized.