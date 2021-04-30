Although Deputy Premier Christine Elliott would not say whether golf is being considered to reopen she did say frequent discussions are being held about reopening more outdoor activities. (Supplied by Pixabay)

It seems there may be hope for Ontarians who are missing golf, tennis, and other outdoor sports. The province shut down most outdoor recreation activities two weeks ago and since then golfers, tennis players, and even some politicians have been putting heavy pressure on the Ford government to reopen them.

In an exclusive interview with the Vista National News Desk Deputy Premier and Health Minister Christine Elliott says while people are free to go out for walks, a jog, or bike rides they realize that after the long winter people are anxious to get outside, “We are also looking at other outdoor activities that don’t involve direct social contact because any activity that anyone is doing, we want people to please be safe, maintain social distancing, wear your mask and all the rest of it. So, we are discussing a number of measures right now, not specifically designated at one sport.”

Elliott says there is no time frame on when a decision will be made but says the government is “discussing this on a very frequent basis.” Elliott says the important thing right now is focusing on getting the levels of COVID-19 transmission down.

Earlier this week, TSN reported that the lobby group We Are Golf met with Premier Ford’s office officials and the Ministry of Heritage, Sport, Tourism, and Culture Industries although the outcome of the discussions was not known.

On Thursday, a golf course in Southwestern Ontario, The Bridges of Tillsonburg Golf Club was charged by the OPP for violating the Reopening of Ontario Act. The club had been allowing golfers to play the course since last weekend.