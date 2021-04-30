The 16-week waiting period between COVID-19 vaccine doses may be shortened.

Christine Elliott, Minister of Health, says more vaccines coming to the province in May could mean you get your second shot sooner.

“Because we’re seeing larger quantities of vaccines, it’s quite likely we will be able to ask people to come in for their second dose earlier than what they have originally been told,” Elliott told the Vista National News Desk.

Elliott says Ontario is getting double the amount of vaccines in the month of May than it has in the past. She says 50 percent of those doses will be focused on Ontario’s hotspots, but confirms the other health units shouldn’t fall behind in the rollout.

“Because we’re seeing these larger quantities, we won’t be taking anything away from the 34 public health units,” she said.