Ontario is reporting just over 3,800 new COVID-19 cases.

It’s the sixth day in a row Ontario has reported fewer than 4,000 new cases.

Seventy-four per cent of Friday’s 3,887 cases are in the hot spots around the GTHA.

Another 21 people have died with the province’s death toll now at 8,050.

The recovery rate is steady at 89 per cent.

Test positivity, the percentage of tests coming back positive, is at 7.4 per cent.

Over 53,000 tests were done over the last 24 hours and over 112,000 vaccines were given.

2,201 people are in the hospital with 883 in intensive care.