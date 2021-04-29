Two new cases of COVID-19 and no new recoveries were added in the District of Muskoka today(Thursday) pushing the district to 69 active cases.

The health unit reported an 18 to 34-year-old male from Muskoka Lakes and a 45 to 64-year-old female Georgian Bay local tested positive for the virus on the last day.

The number of active cases has nearly doubled in Muskoka Lakes after four cases were reclassified to the town, two from Bracebridge and two from Huntsville pushing Muskoka Lakes to 12 active cases.

Bracebridge now stands at 22 active cases, Huntsville at 15, Lake of Bays at six, Gravenhurst at ten including one in-hospital and Georgian Bay at four with one in hospital.

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit administered another 497 first doses of a COVID-19 and a dozen more second doses to residents in the District of Muskoka in the last 24 hours.

As of this afternoon, the health unit has given out over 23 thousand vaccine doses just in the District of Muskoka, that’s more than half of adults 40 and over in just in our district.