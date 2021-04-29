The District of Muskoka has launched public surveys for the five lakes undergoing a causation study currently.

The surveys are being done for Bass Lake in Gravenhurst, Echo Lake in Lake of Bays, and Leonard, Stewart and Three Miles Lakes in Muskoka Lakes. Officials with the District say they want to gather information on how residents use the lake, its water quality and how that has changed over time.

We know that residents, visitors, businesses, and others who use the lakes for recreational purposes have important knowledge that is vital to the current and historical understanding of these lakes,” officials say. “To ensure this valuable information is considered as part of these studies, stakeholders with knowledge of these specific lakes, algae blooms, and overall water quality are being asked to complete the surveys to share this information with us.”

The surveys will be open until May 27th.