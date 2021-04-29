Ontario is reporting over 3,800 new COVID-19 cases.

It’s the fifth day in a row the province has reported fewer than 4,000 new cases.

Sixty-three per cent of Thursday’s 3,871 cases are in the hot spots around the GTHA.

Another 41 people have died with the death toll now at 8,029.

The recovery rate is steady at 89 per cent.

Test positivity, the percentage of tests coming back positive, is at 7.6 per cent.

Over 56,000 tests were done over the last 24 hours with over 120,000 vaccines given.

2,248 people are in the hospital with 884 in intensive care.