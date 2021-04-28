One recovery and no new cases of COVID-19 were added by our health unit in the District of Muskoka today(Wednesday).

The recovery was reported in Huntsville which now stands at 17 active cases of the virus.

Bracebridge Remains at 24 active cases, Lake of Bays at six, Muskoka Lakes at seven, Gravenhurst at ten and Georgian Bay at three.

The district now stands at 67 active cases including two in hospital, one in Gravenhurst and one in Georgian Bay.

Another 552 vaccine doses were administered by the health unit in the District of Muskoka on the last day.

As of this afternoon, over 20,000 residents of the District of Muskoka have received at least one shot of a COVID-19 vaccine and more than 2,300 are fully vaccinated with both doses.