It’s contest time with Cottage Gas Buddy!

For everyone who provides Cottage Gas Buddy with an email address and contact information through the Cottage Life Show system online, you will be entered into a draw for one (1) chance to win one (1) of three (3) prizes!

Prizes include:

FIRST PRIZE: $500 Gas Cash Card

SECOND PRIZE: $250 Gas Cash Card

THIRD PRIZE: $100 Gas Cash Card

Draw to take place in early June 2021.

Date will be announced later, on Cottage Gas Buddy’s website.

The draw is free of charge and all winners will be reported to the Cottage Life Show. One (1) entry per e-mail contact.

Access to the Cottage Life Show will be open to all registrants online till the end of May 2021.

To learn more about this contest, and enter online, please visit https://cottagegasbuddy.ca/pages/contest