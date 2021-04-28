Ontario is reporting just over 3,400 new COVID-19 cases.

However, officials say the 3,480 cases reported Wednesday may be higher because of a data catch-up with some health units including Hamilton and Niagara.

Seventy-six per cent of the cases reported are in the hot spots around the GTHA and Niagara.

Another 24 people have died with the death toll now at 7,988.

The recovery rate is steady at 89 per cent.

Test positivity, the percentage of tests coming back positive, is at 7.2 per cent.

Over 50,000 tests were done over the last 24 hours and over 116,000 vaccines were given.

2,281 people are in the hospital with 877 in intensive care.