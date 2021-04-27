The Town of Huntsville is revamping its wayfinding signage for the town’s urban centre and downtown core and is asking for the public’s input.

Stempski Kelly Associates have been retained by the town to complete a Community Wayfinding Strategy identifying key community destinations, key routes, sign locations, outline fabrication and installation costs as well as provide draft design ideas.

The goal of the project is to develop Community Wayfinding that helps guide people through to places of interest or importance, enhancing their understanding and experience in the Town.

Residents are encouraged to participate in the process by completing the Community Wayfinding Strategy Survey on myhuntsville.ca, or signup to get updates on the process.

For more information, you can contact Scott Ovell, Economic Development Officer for the Town of Huntsville at 705-789-1751 ext. 3035 or scott.ovell@huntsville.ca.