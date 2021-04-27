District of Muskoka logo. Supplied Image by the District of Muskoka.

Ontario’s workplace public health inspections blitz is once again making its rounds in the Simcoe Muskoka District.

In a letter sent to businesses in the area, the local health unit confirmed the Ministry of Labour, Training and Skills Development (MLTSD) will be conducting educational and enforcement initiatives in the region this weekend.

On Friday and Saturday, MLTSD will be working with local police officers, public health inspectors, tobacco enforcement officers and municipal bylaw enforcement to conduct education and enforcement visits across Simcoe County and the District of Muskoka.

The inspections will assist with confirming that retail businesses and workplaces are complying with the provincial Reopening Ontario Act.

Businesses are encouraged to visit the health unit’s website often for information and resources to support them in operating in compliance with COVID-19 emergency measures.

SMDHU’s Health Connection line is also available at 1-877-721-7520 (Monday to Friday 8:30 am to 6:00 pm and Saturday 8:30 am to 4:30 pm).