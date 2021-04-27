Simcoe Muskoka’s first case of the COVID-19 B.1.617 variant originally found in India, was confirmed by the region’s Medical Officer of Health on Tuesday.

The news follows the province confirming that 36 cases of the variant were detected in Ontario on Friday.

In his update on Tuesday, Dr. Charles Gardner said he was given preliminary confirmation that one case is in the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit’s region.

Dr. Gardner did not say where exactly it was found but said more information will be provided as soon as possible.