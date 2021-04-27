R.O.P.E. Squad asking for help in locating federal offender serving sentence for manslaughter
Photo of Jordan Mendez provided by the Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement Squad
The OPP’s Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement Squad is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a federal offender wanted on a Canada Wide Warrant as a result of his breach of Statutory Release.
Jordan Mendez is described as a black male, 28 years of age, 5’11” (180cm), 170 lbs (77kgs) with black hair and brown eyes.
Mendez has a tattoo of “RIP Mom 1958-2008” on his right forearm, “Mendez” on his left forearm and a crown on his left arm.
The offender is known to frequent Toronto, Barrie, Innisfil and the Region of York.
He is currently serving a two-year, four months and 16-day sentence for Manslaughter and is also being investigated by the South Simcoe Police Service for firearm-related offences.
Anyone having contact with this offender or information in regards to their whereabouts is asked to
- Contact the Provincial R.O.P.E. Squad at 416-808-5900
- Or toll-free at 1-866-870-7673 (ROPE)
- Or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS)
- Or call 9-1-1.