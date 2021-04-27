Photo of Jordan Mendez provided by the Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement Squad

The OPP’s Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement Squad is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a federal offender wanted on a Canada Wide Warrant as a result of his breach of Statutory Release.

Jordan Mendez is described as a black male, 28 years of age, 5’11” (180cm), 170 lbs (77kgs) with black hair and brown eyes.

Mendez has a tattoo of “RIP Mom 1958-2008” on his right forearm, “Mendez” on his left forearm and a crown on his left arm.

The offender is known to frequent Toronto, Barrie, Innisfil and the Region of York.

He is currently serving a two-year, four months and 16-day sentence for Manslaughter and is also being investigated by the South Simcoe Police Service for firearm-related offences.

Anyone having contact with this offender or information in regards to their whereabouts is asked to