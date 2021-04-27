Ontario won’t be legislating provincial paid sick leave any time soon.

Instead, the Ford government is calling on Ottawa to double the Canada Recovery Sickness Benefit (CRSB) with the province covering the difference.

Labour Minister Monty Mcnaughton confirmed today(Tuesday) the province wants four weeks of paid sick leave with the CRSB pushed to $1000.

The feds however say they’ll help after Ontario mandates sick leave in provincially regulated businesses, as Ottawa has for federally-regulated businesses.

In his update Tuesday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Federal Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland is discussing the proposed changes to the CSRB with Ontario.

However, Trudeau said all provinces need to look at a way to deliver sick leave directly through employers, something he said the feds can’t do.

In a statement released Tuesday morning, Freeland said the CRSB is there to help Canadians who would otherwise “fall through the cracks,”.

Either because they do not have a regular employer or because their province has not yet mandated that paid sick leave be offered.

She said the federal wage subsidy, was made to provide employers with financial support to pay the wages of workers who are on sick leave.