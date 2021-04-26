As part of Encore Drive-In Nights continuing tour series, Bon Jovi will play at Gravenhurst’s Muskoka Drive-In

“The never-before-seen show was recorded live, exclusively for this one-night-only event at drive-ins and outdoor venues,” the band’s website reads. Along with the Muskoka Drive-In, 299 other venues will host the concert on Saturday, May 22nd starting at 9 PM.

Unlike a normal concert where people would be elbow-to-elbow in front of the stage, everyone that buys a ticket will have to watch the show from their cars.

Encore Drive-In has hosted similar events with Garth Brooks, Metallica and Blake Shelton & Gwen Stefani throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. The Boni Jovi concert will be Encore Drive-In’s first of 2021.

Tickets for the event will be on sale on April 29th at 12 PM Eastern.