Canadian Armed Forces members being deployed to Ontario to help deal with third wave of COVID-19
Provided by CAF Facebook Page
Canadian Armed Forces members are being deployed to Ontario as the province continues to deal with the third wave of COVID-19.
The news was confirmed by Solicitor General Sylvia Jones who says the Ontario government asked for specialized nurses who can help with intensive care, along with other medical personnel.
Jones says the province has been recently working to “identify health human resources” that could be sent to the province.