A Gravenhurst resident has died because of COVID-19, becoming the fourth person in the District of Muskoka to pass away.

Six new cases were added Monday by the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit (SMDHU), but the active case count remains at 66 in our region.

The new cases are:

A Huntsville man between the ages of 45 and 64. The cause is still under investigation.

A Huntsville woman between the ages of 18 and 34. The cause is still under investigation.

A Huntsville man between the ages of 65 and 79. The cause is listed as close contact with another positive case.

A Bracebridge woman over the age of 80. SMDHU lists the cause as outbreak-related.

A Bracebridge woman under the age of 18. She is reported to have gotten it through community spread.

A Gravenhurst woman between the ages of 65 and 79. The cause is still under investigation.

SMDHU also hit a grim milestone with over 10,000 cases now diagnosed in its medical region. Of those, 283 came in the Health Unit’s latest update. There are a total of 1,313 active cases of the virus between Muskoka and Simcoe County.

Over the weekend, 6,548 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were administered by SMDHU officials, adding to the over 170,000 residents that have gotten the shot.