Ontario is reporting just over 3,500 new COVID-19 cases.

The province added 3,510 new cases Monday with seventy-eight per cent in the hot spots around the GTHA and Ottawa.

Another 24 people have died with the death toll now at 7,935.

The recovery rate is at 89 per cent.

Test positivity, the percentage of tests coming back positive, is at nearly 11 per cent, the highest it’s been since last April.

Over 33,000 tests were done over the last 24 hours and over 69,000 vaccines given.

There are 2,271 people in the hospital with a record high 877 in intensive care.