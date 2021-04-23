The local health unit recorded four new cases of COVID-19 and five recoveries in the District of Muskoka today(Friday) placing the district at 65 active cases.

Three cases, two female minors and a males 45 to 64 years old, were added in Bracebridge and one more local recovered, placing the town at 25 active cases including one in hospital.

In Huntsville, a 45 to 64 year old male tested positive and two more locals recovered placing the town’s active case count at 17.

One recovery each was reported in Lake of Bays, standing at six active cases, and Muskoka Lakes, standing at seven active cases.

No change was reported to the case count in Gravenhurst and Georgian Bay, both remaining at nine and two active cases respectively.

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit administered over six thousand vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, amounting to a district total of over 175 thousand doses given.

As of this afternoon, more than a quarter of adults in Simcoe Muskoka have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and a little under 20 thousand are fully immunized with both shots.