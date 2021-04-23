Ontario will stick to giving AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine to individuals 40 and over in pharmacies and primary care settings until more supply arrives.

A spokesperson for the Minister of Health said the province is welcoming the National Committee on Immunizations’ lowered age threshold for the vaccine.

They add that Ontario looks forward to receiving future shipments of AstraZeneca, to begin vaccinating Ontarians 30 and older.

With approximately 337,000 doses remaining and future shipments not expected until May, the Ministry says their decision aligns with Ontario’s vaccine rollout which prioritizes age and risk.