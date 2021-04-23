The Gravenhurst Fire Department battled a bush fire along Highway 11 near Bethune Drive South.

According to Interim Fire Chief Brad Bigrigg, the fire was a few feet away from the roadway but was quickly extinguished. He reports no one was injured. “They were out of there fairly quickly,” he says.

Bigrigg says “about a dozen” firefighters from stations one and two responded just after noon and were done in less than 30 minutes.

While he doesn’t believe this was related to someone disobeying the daytime burn ban that’s in effect, he says it should serve as a reminder about how dry the region still is. “It’s starting to green up, but there are still some dry spots,” he adds.

No open-air burning is allowed in Muskoka from 9 AM until 5 PM. The current fire rating in the District is low. The six fire departments in our region review the rating every day at 1 PM and decide if it’s necessary to make a change.